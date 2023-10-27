Suara.com – Celebrity Fujianti Utami’s brother, Fadly Faisal, was recently reported to have broken up with soap opera actress Rebecca Klopper after there were many rumors about an exciting video.

Following this news, now the actor in the film ‘Galaxy’ is again engaged to another artist, namely Lea Ciarachel.

The match was carried out by netizens when Fadly Faisal showed off his moments together with Lea Ciarachel while filming the film ‘Blood Snakes and Ladders.

Judging from Faldy Faisal’s upload on Friday (27/10/2023), the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel took a photo with Lea Ciarachel at a tea plantation.

Faldy Faisal only wore trousers and was bare-chested. He was carrying a burning flashlight.

Meanwhile, Lea Ciarachel, next to her, wore very short black leggings and a black crop top. He covered his body with a patterned red cloth.

Fadly Faisal and Rebecca Klopper. (Instagram)

When seen closer, Lea Ciarachel is not wearing shoes.

“Blood Snakes and Ladders (snake emoji),” wrote Fadly Faisal in his caption on Friday (27/10/2023).

Seeing the portrait of Faldy Faisal and Lea Ciarachel, netizens consider them to be a beautiful couple compared to Rebecca Klopper.

“It’s better with this one, Ai (Fadly’s nickname),” said @ratna***.

“Suitable for Ai, rather than Becca,” added @lisaaaa***.

“Very suitable, Ai, very beautiful (heart emoji),” praised @fiafia***.