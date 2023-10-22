In a world where Spain has become synonymous with a relaxed life and long naps, why not break with that stereotype — which, of course, is not carried out by the entire Spanish population — and try the great benefits of investing that time in other tasks.

The nap, a custom rooted in the lives of many, has been the subject of debate for quite some time. While some defend it as a tradition beneficial for the body and mind, others criticize it as a habit that encourages laziness and wasting time.

For example, some doctors recommend it. Taking a daily nap of between 45 minutes and an hour explains that it lowers blood pressure and heart rate. With an hour of nap they improve their alertness level for 10 hours and their memory.

However, a recent study from the University of Galway, in Ireland, reveals that people who take long naps, which usually last or even exceed an hour, and frequently have an 88% higher risk of suffering from severe stroke than those who do not. they do it.

Getty

With all this in mind and with the objective of gaining hours in the day, the experiment It has been presented as an opportunity to try to find the real effects on me of breaking with tradition.

As a brave volunteer, who dedicates an hour to sleep almost every day, with her extra time beforehand—about 15 minutes—to fall asleep and her subsequent minutes to wake up, I really wanted to see how my body reacts to the change.

The truth is that the main idea behind all this is to try to invest that time that I “lose” sleeping to do other activities, such as doing those that I usually postpone until seven or eight in the afternoon. The result? Frankly surprising.

A week breaking the nap habit. This is the result

All of this, as it could not be otherwise, began on Monday, October 9 and, like every Monday, it seems that it is not always the best day to start the changes. Still, I had to be lazy and start the experiment.

As expected, both that day and even on Tuesday, the truth is that it was somewhat complicated. For example, I am not a big coffee person, but the habit of eating and resting for a while took a toll on my work capacity—since I wanted to invest that nap time in completing work tasks—and I had no choice but to repeat the morning coffee at three in the afternoon.

Getty

As I say, it was complicated, but the truth is that I noticed the change from the first day. Not only did I manage to finish all the tasks that I put off for later in that hour and a half that I used to rest, I saw that it was five o’clock and I had completely finished everything I had to do.. From that moment on I could dedicate myself to whatever I wanted: sports, reading, having a drink with friends…

The amount of extra free time I gained was incredible. I was able to start reading a book I had been putting off for months and I also had time to exercise. In short, this week showed me that time is a very valuable resource that we should not waste and it is true that I have noticed that I really don’t need it as much as I thought. In the end the body gets used to everything.

Of course, it is also true that I do not rest much at night, so the idea is that If one day I feel too exhausted, I can’t deny that I will fall back into a short nap, even if it’s just for a day. In the end, I consider that all these new things that you include in your life cannot be totally unbreakable—especially on a psychological level.

The truth is that I have learned that the risk itself is not the nap itself but how much time you dedicate to it. In my case, and if I see that I really feel very tired or Friday has finally arrived, I will dedicate at most an hour to it, I cannot deny it.

Ultimately, my experience has shown at least to me that breaking the nap tradition can have very positive effects on efficiency and free time, although the debate over its relevance will continue. Like many people, I have discovered that the road less traveled can lead to unexpectedly positive results.