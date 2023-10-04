Suara.com – A number of NasDem party officials visited the NasDem Tower, Cikini, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (4/10/2023) evening. Their arrival was to discuss the alleged corruption case that befell one of the cadres, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Since Wednesday at around 21.00 WIB, Minister of Agriculture SYL is thought to have been at the NasDem Tower. However, the media crew did not see the appearance of Syahrul entering his party office because it was thought to be through another door.

NasDem General Chair Surya Paloh together with NasDem Secretary General Hermawi Taslim and other high-ranking party officials arrived first.

Advocates and former employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Febri Diansyah and Rasamalla Aritonang have also arrived at the location.

Finally, NasDem General Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni arrived at NasDem Tower at 23.43 WIB. He made sure that Minister of Agriculture SYL was inside before he arrived.

“It’s there, it’s there. I think it’s there. We’ll see later,” said Sahroni as he was about to enter the NasDem Tower.

He said that later, SYL would provide a direct explanation to Surya Paloh regarding the alleged corruption case that was being investigated by the KPK.

“Later, Mr. SYL will explain directly so that Mr. SYL will convey it directly. So, Mr. Surya, the general chairman, will receive the information directly from SYL,” he concluded.

Previously, the Corruption Eradication Commission raised the legal status of the alleged corruption case at the Ministry of Agriculture to the investigation stage. This case involved the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

“The KPK investigative team conducted an investigation and based on the sufficiency of the evidence, the exposure attended by KPK structural officials then concluded that there was sufficient initial evidence so that the investigation process escalated,” said Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, in a press conference at the KPK’s Red and White Building, South Jakarta, Friday (29/9/2023).

Ali also explained that KPK investigators had named a number of parties as suspects in the case. However, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) cannot yet announce which parties have been named as suspects because the investigation and evidence collection process is still ongoing.

“In the investigation process at the Corruption Eradication Committee itself, this is different. At the Corruption Eradication Committee there is an SOP in the investigation process that there must be a party who is named as a suspect. However, who is the named suspect? In time it will be announced,” he said.

Ali added that details of the case, such as who are the parties named as suspects, along with evidence, articles and the construction of the case, will be presented in full after the investigation process is declared complete.

As the investigation process progressed, KPK investigators also conducted a search at the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in the Widya Chandra Complex, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Thursday (28/9).