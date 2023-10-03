loading…

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from office in a historic vote. Photo/Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) House of Representatives (DPR) has voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker in a historic vote on Tuesday local time or Wednesday (4/10/2023).

The vote on the motion to vacate his position was 216-210 with eight Republicans voting to remove McCarthy from the chairmanship as quoted by CNN.

The Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy were: Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Nancy Mace and Matt Rosendale.

The US House of Representatives now needs to elect a new speaker, but there is no clear alternative as to who will have the support needed to win the election.

Never before has a DPR Speaker been ousted through the passing of a resolution to remove them.

(ian)