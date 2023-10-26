loading…

Mass shooting rocks Maine, United States. A total of 22 people were reported killed and around 60 others injured. Photo/Androscoggin County Sheriffs Office

LEWISTON – Mass shooting rocked Lewiston, Maine, United States (US) on Wednesday evening local time. Law enforcement sources said at least 22 people were killed and about 60 others were injured.

Maine State Police and the local sheriff previously reported an active shooter Wednesday evening but did not provide details.

“There is an active shooter in Lewiston,” said Maine State Police on the social media platform X, as quoted by CNN, Thursday (26/10/2023).

“We ask people to shelter in place. Please remain inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at several locations,” police continued.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of the suspect on Facebook, saying he remains at large.

The local sheriff is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the photo, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans holding a rifle in a shooting position.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was reacting to the mass casualty, mass shooting event and coordinating with local hospitals to accept patients.

Lewiston is part of Androscoggin County and about 36 miles north of Maine’s largest city, Portland.

The Sun Journal, citing a Lewiston police spokesperson, reported the shootings occurred at three separate businesses: Sparetime Recreation, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and a Walmart distribution center.