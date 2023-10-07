loading…

Rockets were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory on Saturday (7/10/2023). Photo/rt

GAZA – Palestinian fighters launched rockets from Gaza towards southern and central Israel on Saturday morning (7/10/2023), according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). One person was reported killed as a result of the attack.

“Hamas carried out joint operations involving rocket fire and terrorist infiltration into Israeli territory,” said the IDF statement.

Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person died from direct rocket impact and 15 others were injured.

According to Israeli media, several projectiles hit Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. Rocket sirens were also heard in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

In another message on X, the IDF said, “Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza,” and asked residents to stay indoors.

One video posted online purportedly showed Palestinians driving several trucks, with gunshots heard in the background.

The weapon is claimed to have been made in the city of Sderot, Israel, near the border with Gaza.

Another video showed gunfire between heavily armed IDF troops and attackers on the streets of Sderot.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, there were several fatalities in the city as a result of the attack.