AMC

The Breaking Bad universe has a lot of potential. However, there is one series that would be too depressing to watch on television.

There is a Breaking Bad spin-off that we will never see. Apparently, the creator of the fictional universe has no interest in making a derivative story that follows Walt Jr. The AMC series had five very successful seasons and created a prequel titled Better Call Saul that many consider even better than the original series. Now that Jimmy McGill’s story has concluded with season six, audiences are wondering what could be next for the franchise. However, Walt Jr.’s story is not exactly the most appropriate. And this is something that does not excite even the creator of it.

Son of the great Heisenberg himself (Bryan Cranston), Walt Jr. was a much more sympathetic character throughout Breaking Bad than his drug lord father. Walter White’s gradual decline into the drug world made up the majority of the series. And this was especially evident in the way his actions affected his family. At the end of the series, the father bequeaths his son a large trust fund that he could access when he turned 18. People’s theories claim that Walt Jr. would use this money to start his own operation. But would it work as a spin-off series?

The creator of the series is not interested in Walt Jr.

AMC

In an interview with Variety, Vince Gilligan addressed the idea of ​​this Breaking Bad spin-off. The filmmaker noted that it is not something he is particularly interested in.. “It would be a sad tribute to the series,” she noted. And he went on to say that, although it is fun to think what would happen to the characters in this fictional universe, he likes to think that things got better for Walter White’s family after the death of the unforgettable Heisenberg. Would you like a series starring Walt Jr.?