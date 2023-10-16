Bakeries and bakeries: the top ten of new openings in Milan

Even bread is now something for the rich: prices are 17 times higher

Dal grain al pane the price increases by more than 17 times taking into account that to make a kilo of bread it takes about a kilo of wheat, from which 800 grams of flour are obtained to be mixed with water to obtain a kilo of finished product, with scissors that do not has never been so wide.

This is what emerges from the analysis of Coldiretti on average inflation in the first eight months of the Istat year, distributed to the peasant village of Rome on the occasion of the World Food Day which is celebrated on 16 October, in the presence, among others, of the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandiniof the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida and the governor of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca.

And kilo of wheat today farmers are paid around 24 cents, 32% less than last year, while the same quantity of bread is sold to consumers at prices that vary from 3 to 5 euros depending on the city, with an increase of up to +20%, according to the analysis Coldiretti are given of Ismea e of the Istat on average inflation in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The impact of the cost of wheat on price of pane it therefore becomes increasingly marginal so much so that it has fallen well below 10% on average, as demonstrated by the extreme variability of retail prices along the Peninsula while those of wheat are directly influenced by international prices.

With a Milano a one kilo loaf costs 4.33 euros, a Roma it travels around 3.25 euros, per Bologna we are at 5.14 euros, while at Palermo costs on average 4.14 euros per kilo, per Napoli 2.26 euros, according to calculations Coldiretti on data from the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development in August. Furthermore, consumer prices – continues Coldiretti – have never fallen in recent years despite the strong variability in wheat prices.

The reality is that, although the 10% drop in harvests due to climate change has limited the availability of the product in Italy, wheat is today underpaid to farmers, who often cannot even cover production costs.

An unprecedented crash – complaint Coldiretti – with farmers’ compensation returning to the levels of 30 years ago, due to the maneuvers of those who make speculative purchases on foreign markets of wheat to be “passed off” as bread Made in Italy, putting at risk the future of this cultivation and the food sovereignty of the country with the abandonment of a large part of the national territory, especially the internal areas without productive alternatives and therefore at risk of desertification. An even more serious situation if we consider that our country is already dependent on foreign imports for 64% of the soft wheat used for bread, biscuits and desserts.

Subscribe to the newsletter