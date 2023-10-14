The Brazilian striker was the victim of objects thrown by Brazilian fans during the match against Venezuela

Il Brazil Of Neymar Junior failed to beat Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match. The Selecao were caught in the final minutes. The Brazilian fans lashed out at the players and Neymar was hit by a throw bag of popcorn. “It’s very sad, I don’t come here on holiday, much less to go for a walk, I came to do what I love most, which is to play football and defend my country,” said the former PSG player. And then he added: “We do our best, we give the best of ourselves, but often the result does not meet the fans’ expectations.”

NEYMAR’S WORDS – At the end of the match at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, the Al-Hilal striker said: “This fan threw it, I didn’t even see what it was. I got very nervous. I condemn this type of attitude, it is very harmful for football, for human beings. A boy who does these things is not an educated boy, he will not be able to raise his child in the best possible way. If he complains so much, he could have played instead of me“.