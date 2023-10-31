Brazil has managed to block, according to official figures, close to 80% of pirated IPTV devices assets. These results seem to mark a path that Spain, and other countries, could consider following in the fight against illegal content.

In an unprecedented move, Brazil’s telecommunications regulator Anatel has blocked around five of the seven million devices IPTV pirates in the country, according to TorrentFreak. The war against piracy continues to grow more than ever, now on the other side of the Atlantic.

Think of a metropolis like Madrid. Imagine that suddenly eight out of ten televisions in the city stop showing pirate content. This is the magnitude of what he has achieved in Brazil. Known as TV Boxes, these devices were tremendously popular for illegally watching football.

Behind this monumental effort is the recently inaugurated Anatel Anti-Piracy Laboratory in Brasilia, equipped to perform technical analysis of equipment and methods used in the distribution of pirated content. An authentic space control center with 12 giant screens, six workstations and remote access for collaborators in different parts of the country.

Brazilian anti-piracy could mark the path of La Liga in Spain

Just a few weeks ago, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, indicated that they were “one step” away from eradicating piracy in the Spanish football field. Statements that, although they sounded optimistic, still left the question of how to achieve it in the air. The Brazilian model could be the answer.

What Brazil has achieved, in simple terms, is the effective blocking of the IPTV devices themselves that facilitated access to pirated content. These devices, which are popular in many homes for their ability to offer pay channels at no cost, have been the Achilles heel for many regulators.

The key is in collaboration. Brazil did not act alone. It was a joint effort between regulators, service providers and the entertainment industry. In a context in which Anatel itself considered that some companies, such as Google and Cisco, were “turning a blind eye” to the problem of IPTV piracy.

If Spain follows this model, and entities like LaLiga and operators like Movistar Plus+ join the technology giants, the panorama could change drastically. This block not only serves as a deterrent to those considering piracy as an option, but also sets a legal and technical precedent.

Countries are watching, and Europe, which has a large number of users turning to pirated systems, especially to watch football, could take note. The Brazilian advance invites reflection.

Meanwhile he Blocking pirated devices is an achievement in the fight against piracy, also reminds us of the challenge of guaranteeing access to quality content at fair prices. Brazil has taken the first step. Now, the ball is in Spain’s court.