We have information about the movie Captain America: Brave New World and the first mutant of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new rumor from the Marvel Universe has fans excited, as the MCU’s first mutant will be in the movie Captain America: Brave New World. Although the word “mutant” is not used in the trailer, it is subtly hinted that the character Sabra has had her powers since her birth. This is what the informant states MTTSH.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly evolving, and surprises are common. The official news is that Sabra is joining Captain America: Brave New World and she is played by the talented Shira Haas. Despite being a mutant character in the comics, the UCM always has tricks up its sleeve and could surprise us with a new interpretation of the character.

Shira Haas and Unorthodox de Netflix

It will be shocking to see this character in the comics.

Although Sabra in the comics possesses a wide range of abilities, including flight, superhuman strength, agility, endurance, and the ability to grant superpowers, the MCU could opt for a more subdued version to fit the film’s plot. This is especially relevant given that, at the time the story takes place, Captain America is Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who does not have superpowers.

We know that mutants are on their way to the MCU, but the arrival of a mutant in the universe (616) could be an unexpected surprise. With the possible inclusion of Fox variants in the Multiverse Saga, many fans expected the introduction of these characters to occur after Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a nod to the comics, Sabra is also known for being a Mossad agent. While we’ll avoid political discussion here, it will be interesting to see how Marvel approaches this aspect of the character in the current context.

Sabra from Marvel Comics

Other rumors bet that Captain America: Brave New World will be a sequel to The Incredible Hulk, since characters such as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (Harrison Ford) and Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) have been confirmed. We have not seen the latter in the UCM since 2008.

Captain America: Brave New World is shaping up to be an exciting chapter in the MCU, and the introduction of Sabra as the first mutant adds an interesting twist to the story. What do you think of this exciting rumor? Leave us your thoughts and theories! We will see the film on July 26, 2024, but it is a date that could vary due to the Hollywood strike.

