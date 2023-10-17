China has managed to become the first country in the world to purchase of electric cars. But also in their export, surpassing Japan in the overall number of units that leave its soil. Behind these data there has been a fierce price war but also a government support of direct aid to manufacturers.

All of this has created a livelihood, along with other factors such as the obligation to collaborate with Chinese brands for European manufacturers or control of the supply chain, which has allowed China to look beyond its borders and dream of overthrowing producers. Westerners on their own ground.

From Europe, the results are being viewed with suspicion and both Chinese manufacturers and some European manufacturers that produce their vehicles there are in the spotlight. But to what extent has Europe not made similar plays by showering manufacturers with public money and helping them sell their cars with subsidies to buyers?

These doubts are more evident when we observe movements such as the one that Audi has followed in France, where it has drastically reduced the price of its Audi Q4 e-tron with the sole objective of entering into the purchase aid that the Government offers. Overnight, buying an Audi Q4 e-tron in France can be up to 11,000 euros cheaper.

Purchase aid

The Volkswagen Group is experiencing a complicated situation in the sale of its electric cars in Europe. According to the data, Tesla takes almost 100,000 electric car registrations from Volkswagen on our continent. If we add all the brands of the automobile conglomerate, Volkswagen has registered almost 288,000 electric cars, compared to nearly 237,000 for Tesla with only four models.

In fact, in recent weeks we have written about the problems that Germans are having to place your electric vehicles, ensuring that there is a low demand for them. However, Tesla is sweeping vehicles between 40,000 and 50,000 euros (the Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Europe) and MG does the same in the lower part of the market.

Everything indicates, therefore, that the reality that Volkswagen is experiencing has much more to do with the price/range relationship and an overestimation of the demand for its products than with a general drop in interest in this type of automobile.

And one of the firms that is suffering the most from the Volkswagen Group’s problems is Audi. The company has seen how its releases of electric cars have been delayed and how models like the e-tron have had to be extensively updated to catch up with the rest of the rivals, receiving the name Q8 e-tron along the way. According to Forococheseléctricos, Audi has only registered a little more than 2,000 Q4 e-tron cars in the French country, compared to the more than 27,000 that Tesla has.

To stir things up a bit, Audi has followed the same strategy as Tesla, despite the fact that Volkswagen this year resisted entering into a price war with the electric car. Knowing that they need to increase their sales and that the electric car is one of the preferred options among the French (its market share is close to 20%), Audi has sharply reduced its Q4 e-tron.

Overnight, Audi’s electric SUV could be had with a discount up to 11,000 euros. In France, aid is provided to electric vehicles with a price of less than 47,000 euros. In order to be eligible for a discount, Audi has lowered the price of its base model, which already includes interesting equipment with heated front seats or digital instrumentation in the dashboard, with a 77 kWh battery and WLTP-approved autonomy of a maximum of 533 kilometers. up to 46,900 euros.

With this new price, the Audi Q4 e-tron customer can receive another 5,000 euros in aid. That is to say, Audi’s electric SUV could cost 41,900 euros, far from the 53,000 euros that the configurator shows without the current offer.

Now the question is: how much truth is there in Volkswagen’s profit margins and statements that they cannot lower the price of their electric cars?

Photo | Audi