With this brand new Citroën ë-C3, the French are going back to what they do best: building comfortable cars.

Nowadays all cars have to be sporty. Dynamic. Because hey, we all want to be that way, right? Well, we want to radiate it, not be it. You don’t want to spend 4 hours a day in the gym slogging away, while you could just sit on the couch at home and watch a nice movie. So even though we all order a sports package for our car, we don’t actually want a sporty car at all, but rather a very comfortable one.

According to brochures, cars nowadays are uncompromising and are both extremely sporty and extremely comfortable. But as everyone knows, you usually really have to choose a side.

With the new Citroën ë-C3, the French make a clear choice: the car is comfortable. What’s called, according to Citroën their latest car is the most comfortable car in the B-segment!

Citroën ë-C3

The new Citroën ë-C3 is the fourth generation of the C3, which has been around since 2002. Despite the ‘ë’ in the name indicating that it is an electric car, the car will later also be available with a combustion engine. Since the Citroën C3 is a B-segment car just like group brothers Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208, you would assume that it is the Citroën version.

Nothing is less true. The new Citroën C3 is clearly designed differently, the ratios are completely different and the ground clearance is much greater on the Citroën. In fact, even the platform is different.

The ë-C3 is on the new one Stellantis Smart Car Platform which is intended for simpler (and cheaper) cars. The car is 4.01 meters long and 1.76 meters wide.

It’s not a powerhouse. The Citroën ë-C3 has a 113 hp electric motor. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 11 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 135 km/h.

Not spectacular, but that’s what the price (we’ll get to later) reflects. The 44 kWh LFP battery is good for a range of 320 km. Fast charging is possible up to 100 kW. Again not spectacular values, but fine for a B-segment car. In fact, you can take this to and from work just fine, even if you can’t charge at the office.

Price and SEPP

And then the price. The Citroën ë-C3 is now gone 24.990 euro. That’s really not money. Yes, for people who don’t have it, of course. But the positioning is really very well chosen. Unlike the Dacia Spring, this is a ‘real’ car with the dimensions, comfort and performance of a full-fledged automobile.

The Spring is smaller, considerably slower and actually not that much cheaper. The Citroën ë-C3 is considerably cheaper than the entry-level versions of the BYD Dolphin and the like. Of course, the SEPP for new cars also applies to the ë-C3, so you will also get another 2,950 euros back from your mother.

Nowadays a small B-segment car costs around 20 grand, so the price difference between electric and petrol is getting smaller and the SEPP can bridge this difference. Look, this kind of subsidy is absolutely perfect. The Citroën ë-C4 will come to the Netherlands in the second quarter of 2024.

