The former Nerazzurri sporting director recalls what happened in a crucial moment of the Treble season

Marco Branca, former Inter manager, made some statements to Kiss Kiss Napoli during Radio Goal. This is his memory of the Treble season: “When we won the Champions League with Inter we risked going out with Dinamo Kiev. In this competition you spend a lot of energy, they are different matches that take a lot away from you from a physical point of view. Raspadori’s is a very heavy goal that comes from a constructed action, a player like him, if you keep the ball on the ground, becomes very dangerous. Kvaratskhelia is phenomenal and a pleasure to behold, she does amazing things.”