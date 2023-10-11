Brahim Diaz he had already made his debut with the senior Spanish national teamon the occasion offriendly won for 4-0 at home against the Lithuania l’June 8, 2021: match where, moreover, he had also scored. However, he never played in official matches with the ‘Red Furies’.

He will probably participate in the Africa Cup of Nations at the beginning of 2024

—

Tired, therefore, of the lack of consideration of all the Technical Commissioners who have taken turns on the Spanish bench over the years, and closed off by so much competition, Brahim Díaz said yes to the many proposals that the Morocco coach has made to him in recent months, Walid Regragui. The last one was last September.

Real Madrid would, however, unhappy with the choice by Brahim Díaz. Most likely, in fact, Morocco will call him to play in Coppa d’Africa (from 13 January to 11 February 2024). And, in fact, mister Carlo Ancelotti he would thus lose an attacking solution for a month. Milan, the new bomber has been booked: the latest news >>>

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Milan world without missing any updates, stay connected to Pianetamilan to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

October 11, 2023 (modified October 11, 2023 | 3:27 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED