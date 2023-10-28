After years of battles with the federation, the 23-year-old Norwegian talent announces his stop: “I can’t be happy like this anymore”

The crisis in relations between Norwegian athletes and the federation leads to a shocking decision. One of the most anticipated for the next alpine skiing season, 23-year-old Lucas Braathen, announced this morning at a press conference in Soelden (where the World Cup opens at the weekend) that he will leave alpine skiing. “In order to continue skiing with this system, I don’t just have to put my dreams aside. I have to put my joy aside too. I’m not willing to do that,” Braathen said with tears in his eyes. Having said that, I am happy to announce that at the place where I won my first World Cup race, I will be retiring. I finished. I’m not giving up in protest. I don’t pretend to be vindictive. I live by the motto that I should always do what makes me happiest. I think the system we have today is against the law and doesn’t work anymore. We need to talk”.

Braathen won 5 World Cup races (3 slalom and 2 giant slalom) and stood on the podium 7 more times. For three years, relations with the Norwegian federation have been complicated by rules on sponsors which prevent athletes from wearing brands other than those decided by the Norwegian skiing leaders.

What ignited tensions between Braathen and the federation – which had already had problems with winter sports stars Klaebo, Northug and Kristoffersen in the past – is a dispute with the Norwegian association over personal and marketing rights. At the end of September Braathen advertised for a Swedish clothing brand which is not one of the Norwegians’ official suppliers and revealed in the press conference that he had been “treated disrespectfully” and that he is now “happy” for the first time in six months. He added that for him it’s not about sponsorship deals or “being the best in the world after my last race”. In a 20-minute monologue, the Norwegian skier who won the slalom cup last season said that he now feels “free for the first time in years” and criticized the fact that he had suffered “for several months a media campaign against about me, claiming that I was selfish, that I didn’t think about community and that I was greedy.” The federation recently fined Braathen, who had not paid the fine until now.

