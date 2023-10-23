From 2025, as an entrepreneur you will no longer be provided with a BPM exemption. How exactly does that work?

Nowadays you don’t have to count on many tax benefits when purchasing diesels, but with company cars it’s a different story. As an entrepreneur you can still buy a van without having to pay a cent of BPM. Still…

However, that is about to change. From 2025 the fun will end and as an entrepreneur you will also have to pay BPM when purchasing your company car. That is to say: on buses that are not fully electric. So if you are ready for a new company car, it is smart to buy it before 2025.

BPM based on CO2

BPM on commercial vehicles already exists, of course, but it is currently calculated differently than for passenger cars. The BPM for commercial vehicles is not determined by CO2 emissions, but is purely based on the catalog value.

However, that is also going to change. If the BPM exemption disappears in 2025, the BPM will be based on CO2 emissions. This means that most vans will suddenly become considerably more expensive. Naturally, the idea is that you then think: ‘you know what, I’ll buy an electric bus.’

It is expected that many people will order a diesel bus before 2025. What also plays a role in this are the zero-emission zones that will be set up in many city centers from 2025. Vans up to Euro 4 will be banned from 2025, Euro 5 vans from 2027 and Euro 6 vans from 2028. Another reason to order a new commercial vehicle in time.

With or without BPM, how much difference does it make?

Vans with an old-fashioned combustion engine will therefore become significantly more expensive by 2025, but how much will it really matter? That of course depends on the model and engine variant, but we can give an indication.

Let’s take a Peugeot Expert for example. The entry-level version is the 1.5 BlueHDI with 102 hp, which currently costs €26,000. This therefore excludes VAT and BPM. However, from 2025 onwards there will be an additional €66.91 in BPM per gram of CO2 emissions.

The Expert 1.5 BlueHDI has emissions of 171 grams per kilometer according to the WLTP cycle, so a quick calculation shows that €11,441.61 in BPM must be paid. This suddenly makes the total price €37,441.61.

Peugeot Expert 1.5 BlueHDI 100Price excl. VAT and BPM€26,000BPM€11,441.61Price excl. VAT, incl. BPM€37,441.61

The moment you go for a bus that is larger and/or has a heavier engine, the BPM will naturally increase. To illustrate, let’s take a Mercedes Sprinter in L2H2 version with the most powerful engine, the 190 hp 419 CDI.

This costs €50,871 without taxes. With emissions of 322 grams per kilometer, this adds €21,545.02 in BPM. This makes the price tag more than €72,400. This bus will therefore be more than 42% more expensive.

Mercedes Sprinter L2H2 419 CDIPrice excl. VAT and BPM€50,871BPM€21,545.02 Price excl. VAT, incl. BPM €72,416.02

And what about imports?

By removing the BPM exemption, the government appears to be encouraging not only the purchase of electric commercial vehicles, but also the importing of commercial vehicles. However, things are also going to change in that area. The depreciation period for the BPM will be adjusted.

While the BPM on company cars is currently depreciated over 5 years, this will be extended to 25 years as of 2025. This means that the residual BPM only slowly decreases as a company car ages. Importing a commercial vehicle will therefore also become considerably more expensive after 2025. All in all, enough reason not to wait too long before purchasing a new bus. Or else just electric…?

This article BPM on commercial vehicles in 2025: this is what you need to know first appeared on Ruetir.