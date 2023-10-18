Suara.com – The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine this year has sparked a global movement in the form of a boycott of Israeli products. But can this method make Israel go bankrupt or not?

The popularity of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is increasing in several countries as the conflict between Israel and Palestine heats up.

Quoted from the official BDS Movement website, BDS is a boycott (rejection) movement from consumers to convince trade actors in the world to stop selling products from Israel.

This is expected to make it difficult for Israel to export their products. So it could put economic pressure on Israel and multinational companies operating in its country.

The BDS movement generally includes companies that involve illegal settlements, exploit Palestinian natural resources, and use underpaid Palestinian labor.

Israel Boycott Products in Indonesia

1. HP

According to the BDS Movement, this HP brand company provides and operates the technology that Israel uses to maintain the system of apartheid, occupation and settlement colonialism on the territory of the Palestinian people.

2. Puma

Puma is one of the world’s most famous sportswear manufacturers. Puma was boycotted by a number of people around the world because it was the sole international sponsor of the Israeli Football Association (IFA).

3. AXA

AXA Insurance is said to invest in Israeli banks that intervene in Palestinian land, including Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, and Mizrahi Tehafot.

4. Sabra

This company is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group. One of the Israeli companies that provides financial support to the Israeli army has become the target of public boycotts around the world.

5. From there

Ahava is a beauty product brand sold in a number of countries. According to BDS Movement records, Ahava Cosmetics has a production center and main store in an illegal Israeli settlement.

However, the existence of the BDS movement does not necessarily suppress Israel’s economy. The reason is that according to a non-profit organization based in Washington, USA, the Brookings Institution, the BDS movement will not drastically affect Israel’s economy.

This is because around 40 percent of Israel’s exports are hidden products used in the production process of goods elsewhere, such as semiconductors. This means that even though it has an impact on the country’s economy, the movement to boycott Israeli products is not significant enough to make them go bankrupt.

