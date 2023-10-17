Suara.com – Surakarta University student, Almas Tsaqibbirru became a topic of public discussion after his lawsuit was partially granted by the Constitutional Court (MK). It turns out that Almas is the son of the Chairman of MAKI, Boyamin Saiman.

Suara.com had time to confirm the news. When confirmed, Boyamin did not deny it.

“I just confirmed that it was my son,” said Boyamin when contacted Suara.comMonday (16/10/2023) evening.

However, Boyamin was reluctant to talk further about the lawsuit filed by his son. He handed this over to the lawyer who accompanied Almas.

“For the rest (please ask) the lawyer because you respect the work of the lawyer,” he said.

MAKI Coordinator Boyamin Saiman. (Suara.com/M Yasir)

Almas is the only plaintiff in Article 169 letter q of Law Number 7 of 2017 concerning General Elections (Election Law) regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates whose petition was partially granted by the MK.

In his petition, Almas considers that the 40 year age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates results in injustice because the object of the petition forces the Indonesian people to elect president and vice president based on candidates who meet the age criteria determined by the legislators.

Apart from that, Almas also admitted to being an admirer of the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. As a resident of Surakarta, he sees that Gibran can grow his city’s economy by up to 6.25 percent.

One of the plaintiffs regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates, Almas Tsaqibbirru, admitted that he was a fan of the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (screen capture)

Economic growth in Surakarta, according to Almas, exceeds that of two big cities, namely Yogyakarta and Semarang. Even though he is only 36 years old, the applicant considers that Gibran can build and advance the city of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.

Partially granted