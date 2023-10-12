Princess Peach will be another playable character who will fight against Bowser’s plans.

Peach elephant facing Bowser

A new Super Mario Bros. game is about to arrive with Bowser as main enemyalthough on this occasion Your mission will not be to conquer Princess Peach or kidnap her., as usually happens. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the Koopa king will merge with the Prince’s castle of a new kingdom, transforming into a floating fortress, so Mario and his friends, including Peach, will try to stop his evil plans.

Nintendo is publishing a series of short promotional videos for Super Mario Bros. Wonder in which we can see some of the game’s new features. One of them shows Peach observing butterflies until Bowser arrives, who pretends to give her a flower. Nevertheless, Peach catches an elephanta new power-up that turns her into Elephant Peach in front of her admirer.

In the video you can see Bowser reacting to seeing Peach the elephant for the first time, a transformation with which he can break blocks or attack enemies with his trunk, which also serves to absorb water with which to water plants. Fortunately, The King of the Koopa is impressed and ends up giving a bouquet of flowers to the new look of the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder premieres on October 20

Luckily, there are only a few days left before Nintendo Switch players can delve into the new adventure of the plumber and his friends, which will have up to 10 playable characters. New playable mechanics, transformations and the use of badges, key to unlock unique skills and rewards that can be used at each levelare other of the great novelties of this proposal.

Although Super Mario Bros. Wonder will eliminate a feature that has remained in the saga for 40 years, the game aims to be one of the big surprises of the year, with a demo available at events and highly requested in the eShop.

