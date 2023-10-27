The Giallorossi get through the practice in the first part of the match and then control weak opponents. El Shaarawy also hits a crossbar. Mou (suspended) takes the lead with 9 points in the Europa League group

Roma’s victories and Lukaku’s goals. Stories of victories, streaks and goals. Thus Roma beat Slavia Prague 2-0 (goals from Bove and Lukaku), puts a serious claim on first place in the group and with its fifth consecutive success prepares itself in the best possible way for next Sunday’s match at San Siro, with Inter. Where the most awaited man of all will clearly be Romelu Lukaku, who also scored yesterday, someone capable of scoring goals in 14 consecutive games in the Europa League, a record that is difficult to equal. His eyes are already ready for next Sunday…

XXXXX Decisive one-two / Not even match time, when the Olimpico (64,934 spectators, season record) is already celebrating: El Shaarawy steals the ball from Holes, serves Bove who puts the ball under seven to the left of Mandous. A fine goal, from delicate feet, which testifies to the all-round growth of the Giallorossi midfielder: quantity, running, a “sick dog” as Mou says who, however, has now become familiar with fine plays too. The goal, as is clear, immediately changes the game, also because El Shaarawy (Spalletti is also in the stands) continues to move well and Lukaku is hungry. Thus the Pharaoh also built the second goal, thanks to the Belgian, who scored with a powerful left-footed shot, thus scoring for his 14th consecutive match in the Europa League (with 18 goals): an unprecedented record. At 2-0 there is almost no story left, with Roma limiting themselves to controlling and Slavia trying a couple of times to threaten with Dorley and van Buren. However, the right ball still lands at Lukaku’s feet, but Ogbu takes it away from him at the last minute. And if Slavia has a couple of players who are good with their feet (Zafeiris and Maopust), Roma are enjoying the continued growth of Ndicka, this time even more at ease in the construction phase.

XXXXX Total control / Then in the second half Trpisovsky tries to give a little more verve to his attack by introducing Jurasek, but the attempt is in vain. Indeed, Roma are still close to scoring with Lukaku, just a hair away. Mou saves the second half to Bove (relay with Paredes) for Milan, Cristante wastes one-on-one with Mandous while El Shaarawy first hits the crossbar. On the other hand, however, Schranz wasted a giant opportunity on Ndicka’s first error (outgoing). And suddenly the match deflates here, also because Roma compacts to control and not risk anything in the defensive phase, while the guests practically never manage to build anything really good. Before the end there is still time for Luigi Cherubini’s official debut and for an inspiration from Belotti. Then nothing more. Appointment in Prague on November 9th for a challenge that could mathematically give first place to Roma.

October 26, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 11:57 pm)

