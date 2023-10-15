During the weekend of the Singapore Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo brought a substantial package of technical innovations, including a new floor that should have helped the car take a step forward in fast corners, one of the single-seater’s major weaknesses since from last season.

In fact, despite a major change in concept last winter, some characteristics of the C43 remained similar to its progenitor, as well as a certain suffering in the fastest sections. For this reason, during the championship the engineers of the Swiss team attempted to bring constant innovations useful to improve the weak points of the car, including the package that made its debut under the spotlights of Marina Bay.

In fact, already on the eve of the Singapore event, both drivers had explained that they did not expect big steps forward on the Asian track, postponing their attention to the following weekend, that of Suzuka. The Marina Bay weekend was then further penalized by important set-up problems which led the team to play on a more conservative set-up to avoid disqualification for excessive wear of the skate under the bottom.

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Even in Japan, great results were not achieved, where the two Alfas found themselves penalized by a particularly negative qualifying also due to traffic in some sensitive areas of the track. From that moment on, it was a comeback weekend for Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou: starting from the back of the grid, during the first lap the Finn came into contact with Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon, while the Chinese suffered damage to due to debris coming from the contact in which his teammate had been the protagonist. Furthermore, a few laps later Bottas was involved in another accident with Logan Sargaent, thus definitively putting an end to his race.

However, a good weekend in Qatar, especially in terms of race performance, gave us the opportunity to gain six very valuable points in the constructors’ standings. A double finish in the top ten built with two very different strategies to cover different race scenarios and also a pinch of luck: the various penalties for track limits and the two retirements of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton undoubtedly helped both of the team’s bearers. Alfa, but the strategists of the Hinwil team read the race very well and made the right choices.

The two drivers adopted opposite strategies for the Qatar race, with Bottas focusing on a short initial stint while also hoping for a Safety Car, a tactic that actually paid off by saving the time of a stop. On the contrary, with Zhou it was decided to cover a possible entry of the safety car in the final laps, so the Chinese went as long as possible with each set. Bottas then finished in eighth place, while Zhou gained a beautiful ninth position, taking advantage of the various sanctions imposed on Gasly, Stroll and Perez in the final part of the race.

Alfa Romeo C43, technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The six points gained allowed the team to overtake Haas and move up to eighth place in the constructors’ standings, just seven points behind Williams. In addition to the package previously introduced in Singapore, Alfa Romeo also brought other small innovations to Lusail, including a beam wing, useful for improving the overall functioning of the single-seater. An aspect that Bottas wanted to underline by complimenting his engineers: “I feel that we have now made progress and finally understand the updates 100%. Of course the next race will be on a very different track, but it seems like we were definitely more competitive this week,” Bottas said of the team’s recent steps forward and the strong performance in Qatar.

“Definitely (the beam wing) helps a little. But the drag is still quite important. We are probably still the slowest on the straight. So there is something to work on,” added the Finn, underlining that the problems with drag on the straights are still unresolved, so much so that on some occasions the team has been forced to compromise.

Williams is still quite distant in the standings, given that the Grove team can count on a lead of seven points. Clearly overtaking them will not be easy, also due to the fewer and fewer opportunities available, but a particular race could still help to subvert the outcome of the ranking: “I feel that Williams is still quite far away, but I think this is an excellent objective. Purely regarding pace, I think we are better than Haas, now we have caught up and overtaken them. But we need to improve on Saturday, which for me was a bit complicated in the last three events. So, once these aspects have improved, we will have more opportunities “Zhou explained.

