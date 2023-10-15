Boticaria García has returned to the set of ‘And now Sonsoles’ to give us the most necessary advice for our daily lives, after telling us how to avoid heartburn.

This time it was the turn of body odors, which, he explained, are not produced by sweat itself, but rather the problem comes from the fact that there are bacteria that eat the sweat from our body and emit gases that smell bad. .

To avoid this bad armpit odor we can use deodorants, antiperspirants or a new drug that requires a prescription, and this is what each of them does:

With deodorant we try to “bother” these bacteria so that they do not exist. Antiperspirants, for their part, eliminate bacteria and also try to block the sweat gland. This is not enough for people who suffer from hyperhidrosis, a disease that causes excessive sweating and which is 3% of the population. For this reason, they need glycopyrrone, which, when it receives the order to sweat, occupies the receptor and does not emit that sweat.

There are two types of sweat, on the other hand. One ‘ecrine’, which is more watery; and another ‘apocrine’, that there are more glands in parts of the body such as the armpits or feet and, in addition, it has more fat. The latter smells worse.

Does Botox help with sweat?

Boticaria García has explained that Botox is a solution that blocks the nerve to prevent sweating, but not 100%.

The effect lasts 4 months and is a bit expensive, costing about 600 euros per session, but there are other cheaper options, like the ones we have seen, which are also effective solutions.

Why do feet smell like cheese when they sweat?

Sweat smells like cheese because the bacteria that ferment cheese are close relatives of the bacteria on our feet and eat the sweat.

The smell is isovaleric acid, which is the same as that generated in cheese and feet.

The shoes we wear also affect the smell, and this is the “maceration of the stratum corneum”, which is when the fingers wrinkle and fungi and diseases can appear there.

Therefore, if the shoes are closed and, in addition, the material is synthetic, this can overcook the feet.

