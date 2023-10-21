Boticaria García has returned for another week to ‘And now Sonsoles’ to talk about snoring, and the fact is that 20% of the world’s population snores when they sleep. Some tips that he brings us after last time he gave us tricks to avoid bad body odors.

The reason why this happens to us, the nutritionist explained, is that where the nose and throat meet, at the end, there is an air obstruction that can occur for different reasons: because we are congested or overweight or Obesity and fat oppress the airways, among others.

Since the air does not pass completely well, it vibrates and that is where snoring occurs.

As for why some people snore and others don’t, this is especially true if you are overweight or obese, but it can also happen due to a deviated septum, having mucus, tobacco, or alcohol.

There is, on the other hand, a simple snore, which is called “benign”, which is one that does not bother anyone; and also social snoring, which is what prevents the person next to us from sleeping.

For a person who snores, this can be a health problem if apnea exists. This happens when there is an anatomical-functional problem and then we have to operate or use some of the remedies that we have been taught.

And this sleep apnea does not allow us to sleep well and in the morning we wake up tired and there can be many cognitive and functional complications so we must go to the doctor.

What remedies exist against snoring?

For apnea, on the one hand, the most effective is a mask that provides continuous pressure with oxygen and this prevents the airways from being obstructed.

There is also a splint that moves the jaw forward so that the back part is not obstructed. On the other hand, it can be remedied with traditional nose strips, which are not useful when the problem is in the throat.

Sprays, for their part, hydrate and strengthen the part of the throat, since it is when that part is relaxed that it vibrates the most.

There are also foods that can help us solve snoring. On the one hand, pineapple, which has tryptophan, a precursor of melatonin, which is very good for regulating the circadian cycle.

Honey is also good because it softens the structures of the throat, and another option is onion cut in half. Finally, pennyroyal mint opens the airways and is a decongestant.

The perfect position to avoid snoring

People who snore usually lie on their back, and it is easier for snoring to occur because the throat and jaw are pushed back.

That’s when the person sleeping next to you makes a clicking sound that reaches the brain and it receives an alert. It is at that moment when the throat muscles become more tense and momentarily stops snoring.

However, the good solution is to sleep on the left side and also put a cushion so you are not so horizontal.

