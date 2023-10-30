loading…

The residents of the Gaza Strip need humanitarian aid which can only be obtained if there is a humanitarian pause or ceasefire. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Israel continues to attack the Gaza Strip. The Zionist state seems to ignore the UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire over the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Most recently, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected the implementation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He even likened Israel’s current position to that of the United States (US) after the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 and the September 11 attacks in 2001.

“I want to clarify Israel’s position regarding the ceasefire. Just as the United States did not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attack on October 7,” he said.

“Calls for a ceasefire or calls for Israel to give up on Hamas, give up on terrorists, give up on barbarism, that will not happen,” he added.

Previously, Israel also rejected calls for a humanitarian pause so that Gaza residents could receive humanitarian assistance.

“Israel opposes a humanitarian pause or ceasefire at this time,” said Lior Haiat, spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on October 27.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council (DK), which is expected to produce a resolution to end the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip, has also reached a dead end. At least 4 resolutions were proposed by a number of raw countries, including the last two proposed by the United States (US) and Russia.

In its resolution, the US demanded a humanitarian pause in Gaza, condemned the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel on October 7 and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution received 10 votes in favor, while Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates voted against it.

Meanwhile a Russian draft resolution, demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, was also rejected in the Security Council after failing to get enough votes. The resolution received four votes in favor, two votes against, and nine abstentions. The US and UK voted against.