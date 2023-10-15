The important advance that the Spot robot has received, and that can be used as the best tool to map a series of terrain contaminated by radiation.

Gone are those times where a human being had to wear an anti-radiation suit to be able to map radiation in certain places, and now these jobs are carried out by robots, and Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog could not be left behind.

So scientists at Berkeley Laboratory have added new functionality to the Spot robot, which can now detect and map radiation in any environment.

To do this, they have equipped Spot with sensors on its back that can measure gamma rays, video transmissions, LiDAR and other data using a technique called “scene data fusion,” which can combine all of these sensors to create an image that shows the radiation levels in three dimensions and in real time.

“This is a major advance in radiological technology. “We not only use nuclear physics, but also robotics, computer vision, software and other elements that enable social benefits,” he said. Ren Cooperdeputy director of the Applied Nuclear Physics (ANP) program at Berkeley Laboratory.

Thor Swift/Berkeley Lab

So, thanks to this, the Spot robot dog can help monitor radioactive sources, for example power plants, particle accelerators or hospitals, but also prevent nuclear proliferation and terrorism, clean up contaminated sites and respond to nuclear disasters.

The robotic dog can also perform autonomous tasks such as finding hotspots or boundaries of radiation areas, and it does this through a computer vision process known as “semantic segmentation.”

Thanks to the radiation maps created by the robot It can help teams of researchers find some of the millions of landmines still buried around the world.

They also point out that this advance could monitor the health of spacecraft and astronauts on longer journeys and who have been exposed to cosmic radiation.

“Now we can map the world in three dimensions and in real time. “It is an extremely powerful way to observe the environment and make decisions, because we have this tool that can visualize radiation anywhere,” they add.