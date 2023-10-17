Kawaki’s participation has been irrelevant in the first two chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

The first two chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have left Kawaki aside.

Evidently, The second part of the Boruto manga has brought very important changes to the seriessince the time jump has provided a new perspective of the different characters that come to life in the work, who have taken a more decisive role which has laid the foundations for this sequel to definitively separate itself from its predecessor, creating its own identity that makes it stand out in the manga/anime industry.

In addition, The changes that the second part of the Boruto manga has had have been very beneficialsince they have significantly fascinated the fans, who are very excited about these new adventures that in just two chapters have shown moments full of action, since the arrival of Code to Konoha has unleashed chaos in the village.

However, The surprising moments that the second part of the Boruto manga has brought have completely eclipsed Kawakiwell this one has had a little relevant participation in the first two chapters, being surpassed by Boruto, who has taken all the attention in an incredible way.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #2 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has left Kawaki aside

It is well known that The end of the first part of the Boruto manga focused on Kawakiwho took his brother’s place, after rewriting reality with Eida’s powers, taking all the attention, since all the events of the series passed through this disturbing individual.

The second part of the Boruto manga has decided to give this detail a twist, since Kawaki has not had the participation or relevance that many saw in the last chapters of the first partsince after the attack by Code and the Claw Grimes on Konoha, Kawaki has decided to take action.

However, despite having beaten a Claw Grimes, Kawaki is overcome by one of these monstersso he must be rescued by other ninjas, this being a detail that clearly tries to show that despite having rewritten reality, this character will not be able to take Boruto’s place.

Instead, the new version of Boruto has shown exponential growth by killing several of these monsters alone, revealing that he has become extremely powerful. Besides, Code seems to have a greater interest in him than in Kawakiwhich shows that, despite the fact that Kawaki took his brother’s place, he has not finished fitting in, to the point of being minimized.

In fact, Boruto seems to be involved in bigger things after directly challenging Code. However, Kawaki seems like a secondary character, since does not have the authority and commitment enough to be the hero that many thought he would be, and that has been demonstrated in the two chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, well They have left Kawaki asidemarking the contrast that currently exists between him and Boruto.

No matter how hard you try, whether Using tricks and tricks, Kawaki will not be able to replace Borutoand that has been more than demonstrated in the most recent chapters of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, since His participation has been totally irrelevantbeing overshadowed by the young ninja who is willing to stop Code at any cost, even showing off a surprising new Rasengan.

The treatment that Kawaki has received in the first chapters of the second part of the manga have shown that, despite their motivations and desires, This will never be able to take Boruto’s placesince he does not have the charisma, commitment and authority to take his brother’s position, and the manga has taken care of highlighting these details by leaving him aside in the middle of the action.

It remains to wait for the plot to develop to see if Kawaki once again has the same relevance in the events of the seriessince the frustration of having been surpassed by the Claw Grimes and Boruto could lead to him having an incredible evolution in future chapters de Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

