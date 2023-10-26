At Cinemascomics we analyze the Collector’s Blu-Ray of Boruto: Naruto, The Movie, the new film of the legendary ninja anime, with the debut of Naruto’s son.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Collector’s Blu-Ray Boruto: Naruto The Movie, the film that tells the story of Boruto, Naruto’s son. This feature film was later included in the animated series starring Boruto and which started in 2017, with 293 episodes (it is currently stopped, due to having gotten too close to the manga, as already happened with Black Clover).

The feature film is based on the Japanese animated series Naruto Shippûden and works as a direct sequel to it, presented by Selecta Visión in an edition that includes additional content, with the film being available in Blu-Ray and DVD format.

Naruto is one of the most followed and loved series by anime lovers, an epic ninja adventure and spectacular combat that continues with a new generation with this film and its subsequent television series. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is evident and is appreciated when trying to add extra content beyond the album, for the enjoyment of fans of the series created by mangaka Masashi Kishimoto.

Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish, Catalan and Japanese in 5.1 DTS HD. While the subtitles are available in Spanish and Catalan. The eleventh Naruto film is produced by Studio Pierrot. and had Hiroyuki Yamashita (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) in the director’s chair, while Ukyô Kodachi (Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyū no Keishōsha) and Masashi Kishimoto himself signed the script.

Synopsis:

With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, the Hidden Leaf Village plans to organize the Chunin entrance exams to train new shinobi, in full collaboration between the five villages. Among the participants are Sasuke’s daughter, Sarada, who adores Naruto; Mitsuki, a mysterious ninja created in a laboratory; and Boruto, Naruto’s impetuous son who hates his father for not spending time with his family. One night, Sasuke returns to the village to warn Naruto of the arrival of Momoshiki and Kinshiki, who are related to Kaguya.

In this way, we are going to analyze the Collector’s Blu-Ray version of Boruto: Naruto, The Movie, the most successful feature film of the franchise in its time in theaters around the world. We hope you enjoy the film as much as we have. So, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, totally free of spoilers.

Edited in high resolution 1080p and in 16:9 format.
Year of production: 2015. Japan
Duration: 95 minutes.
Original title: Boruto: Naruto the Movie

Additional content:

Trailers:

A trailer and two teasers of the film, subtitled in Spanish.

Reversible cover with the image of the faces of the seven hokages sculpted on the Konoha mountain.

Postal:

Three exclusive postcards, starring Naruto and Sasuke, Boruto with Naruto and Boruto with his classmates.

Book:

Exclusive 28-page booklet with information about the film, divided into index, illustrations of the protagonists, summary of the story, presentation of Boruto and his friends (with description of the character and his voice actor/actress), glossary of terms of this ninja universe, sheet of the technical team and the complete cast of voices in the original version.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Boruto: Naruto The Movie, now available on DVD and Blu-ray thanks to Selecta Visión; to take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original and dubbed versions.

