Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter #3 has confirmed that Boruto is more powerful than his father.

It is well known that The renewed second part of the Boruto manga has started on the right footsince in a few chapters it has solved some of the big holes in the script, giving better development to the plot, which has been very interesting, since the time jump has been very satisfactory for the story, giving a different perspective of their characters and the cliffhanger that left the first part of the series.

Likewise, in a few chapters, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, has shown the impressive growth that Boruto has had after the time jumpsince the young ninja has fought a confrontation with Code, neutralizing him in a surprising way with a new Rasengan, which could be the most powerful variant of this mythical technique.

In fact, the most recent chapter of the manga has explained the operation of the Rasengan Uzuhiko, Boruto’s new technique, which portends that the young ninja could have surpassed his father in terms of powersince this ability has only been a small taste of the powers that he managed to acquire after the time jump.

Contains Spoilers for chapter #3 of the Boruto:Two Blue Vortex manga.

It is a secret to no one that Naruto is one of the most powerful ninjas in the seriesbecause over time this shinobi obtained impressive abilities that placed him as the strongest character of all, being a difficult opponent to overcome.

However, the development of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga could have completely changed that detail, since everything seems to indicate that Boruto has surpassed his father in terms of powerWell, the young shinobi’s new technique could confirm it, and this variant of the Rasengan has shown the great progress it obtained in just three years.

Since the beginning of the series there had been laid the foundation for Boruto to surpass Naruto over timesince this young shinobi was capable of using three elements and the mysterious Jougan, which foreshadowed that the ninja would end up being one of the strongest characters in the franchise, and apparently that time has arrived, since The Rasengan Uzuhiko has been the clear example of this.

The Uzuhiko Rasengan absorbs chakra from the Earth’s rotation to deal indefinite damage to its targets.wreaking havoc on their body that leads them to lose control of themselves, just as happened with Code, this being a small sample of the true power that Boruto has obtained.

You could say that the Uzuhiko Rasengan is easily one of the most powerful jutsus in the Kishimoto franchise, as This lethal technique quickly gives its user victory.as its damage is prolonged and almost impossible to stop or avoid, making this ability lethal, foreshadowing that, currently Boruto could be unmatched in power.

Notably The Rasengan Uzuhiko is just the tip of the icebergsince the second part of the Boruto manga is just beginning, so even the young ninja You will be able to demonstrate the extent of your true power and the other abilities that he has presumably obtained after his training with Sasuke Uchiha.

Furthermore, apart from the Uzuhiko Rasengan, Boruto could have acquired other skills that establish him as the most powerful ninja of the series, since hardly any other shinobi could match the scope of the Rasengan UzuhikoAdded to that, the young ninja has not yet made use of his Karma, a technique that allows him to exponentially increase his strength and abilities.

In addition to this, there is a possibility that Boruto could use Sage Modewhich hints that the young ninja received training from Kashin Koji and the toadssince the most recent chapter showed that Boruto was accompanied by one of these toads, which adds greater skills to this ninja, who has not yet shown his true power.

Without a doubt, Everything seems to indicate that Boruto has finally surpassed his father in terms of power.because with just one technique he has shown that his skills are at another level, keeping several tricks up his sleeve that will possibly confirm that this shinobi has become the most powerful in the IP.

