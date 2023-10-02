Everything seems to indicate that this character could have died after the time jump.

The second part of the Boruto manga has given subtle clues about the death of one of the franchise’s beloved characters.

The second part of the Boruto manga has had a great returnsince in just two chapters a lot of action has been shown and the imminent destruction of Konoha has been foreshadowed, since everything seems to indicate that a post-apocalyptic scenario is about to be unleashed with the appearance of Code in this village.

The manga of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has stepped up strongly, since it has managed to solve one of its big holes in the script, making this story more entertaining and without so many problems when it comes to providing greater context for the new adventures of Borutowhich look very promising.

Likewise, this new facet of the manga Boruto It has been developing in a very interesting way, since it has given greater prominence to the young ninja, who at first glance has become stronger, transmitting an imposing sensation. However, the two chapters that have been published from this work They have given some clues about the death of a beloved characterwhich has not appeared again in the series after the time jump.

Spoilers del manga de Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex gives some clues about the possible death of Sasuke Uchiha

The first chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has offered very important information about Naruto’s state, showing what had happened to this beloved character after the time jump in the series, confirming that he was alive.

However, the same could not be said of Sasuke Uchihasince since the manga made its return No details have been given about the whereabouts of this ninja.Well, the last thing that was seen of him was that he had escaped with Boruto to help him train and make the young shinobi become stronger so he could defeat Kawaki, but, after the time jump, Sasuke has not had any appearances in the Serie. In fact, there have been some clues that could indicate that he would have died.

Sasuke has not appeared in any of the two chapters that have been published after the time jump, in addition to this, Boruto owns the sword and some other accessories that belonged to Sasuke Uchihawhich clearly gives indications that this prominent shinobi could have died during the events of the last three years.

It should be noted that this detail may not be very far from reality, since Code has been looking for Boruto everywhere, so, at some point, perhaps he managed to find the whereabouts of this young ninja who was training with Sasuke. , and presumably would have unleashed a fierce combat in which Sasuke would have lost his lifethis being a coherent explanation for his absence and the fact that Boruto carries some of his possessions.

It would not be surprising if, in this new stage of the manga, Sasuke has lost his lifesince the refreshment that the series had has focused on giving it greater development of the characters of the new generation like Code, Kawaki, Boruto and company, because this is the only way that these shinobi could emerge from the shadows of their predecessors.

However, for now, They are just assumptionssince, in the two chapters of the manga, Boruto has shown a serene attitude and without thirst for revenge, which leads one to think that Code wouldn’t have killed Sasuke. However, the manga has subtly hinted at a possible disappearance of the Uchiha, which has led some fans to think that he could have died after the time jump.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see what happened to sasuke uchihaWell, currently everything related to the prominent shinobi and his disappearance are just fan speculationwho wonder if he is still alive.

