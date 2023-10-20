The operation of the new Rasengan Uzuhiko has been explained, confirming that it is an extremely lethal technique.

Masashi Kishimoto’s franchise It is full of very powerful techniques and jutsus that surprised fans throughout the series, because as the plot developed, Characters’ skills and power scale increased considerably, giving way to new techniques that marked a before and after in this IP.

One of the most iconic abilities of Kishimoto’s franchise is the Rasengan, a lethal technique capable of finishing off his opponents in moments. However, The overwhelming power of this ability has been taken to new levels in the second part of the Boruto manga.since a new version of this technique has been revealed, called Rasengan Uzuhiko, which has a somewhat disturbing operation that generated doubts in fans just by seeing it.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has given more details about this new version of the Rasengansince it has been explained how it works and the scope of this ability dominated by Borutowho has demonstrated exponential growth, becoming a very powerful individual after the time jump.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #3 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto’s new Rasengan Uzuhiko has been explained

The second part of the Boruto manga has focused on the confrontation between Code and Borutowhich in just two episodes gave a brief sample of the development that the young ninja has had after the time jump, since this has managed to keep the controversial villain at bay with minimal efforta detail that confirms that the training that Boruto had during these three years has given results.

But this is not all, since during this meeting it was observed that Boruto has used a new version of Rasengan called Uzuhiko, which generated many concerns within the fandom, as many speculated about the extent of the young ninja’s powers. However, the most recent chapter has given a brief sample of this lethal technique and its controversial operation.

As we have already mentioned, the most recent chapter has finally provided more details about the Boruto’s new techniquegiven that The operation of the Rasengan Uzuhiko has been explainedwhich has a devastating reach for any rival.

This ability follows the same pattern of spinning the chakra of its wielder, but the big and important difference of Rasengan Uzuhiko the thing is absorbs the rotation coming from the planet’s chakra, wreaking havoc on the targetsince the power of this ability circulates inside the victim’s body and it will never disappear in the same way that the planet never stops rotating.

Everything seems to indicate that The Rasengan Uzuhiko is a death sentence for the opponent who receives this techniquesince the permanent damage and the havoc that it causes in the body of its target causes it to become exhausted and continue to receive damage semi-permanently, so It is almost impossible to escape the reach of this ability..

The Rasengan Uzuhiko by using the Earth chakra and taking advantage of its rotation shows that this is a devastating techniqueas it causes permanent havoc in its victims, gradually losing control of the body of its target, just as happened with Codewho could do nothing to prevent the reach of this surprising ability that, once again, demonstrates that the scale of power in Boruto has increased significantly, placing the young ninja as one of the most prominent individuals in the series after the time jump.

Without a doubt, The second part of the Boruto manga has begun full of action and surprising moments that finally show a perspective of the young ninja that many have been waiting to see for a long time, since he has become the protagonist that this work so deserves.

