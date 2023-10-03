The Südtribune of Signal Iduna Park is one of the hottest corners in the world: born in the 70s and raised with the club, today it welcomes 24,454 fans

Elmar Bergonzini

2 October – MILAN

The dimensions are enough to leave you speechless: 100 meters wide and 40 meters high, all on a 37 degree slope. The Yellow Wall that forms in the Südtribüne, the hottest sector of the Borussia Dortmund stadium, is famous throughout the world. The facility, the Signal Iduna Park (old Westfalenstadion), was built for the 1974 World Cup. The works to set it up began in 1971, the inauguration of the stadium took place on 2 April 1974. Inside there ‘Italy won the 2006 semi-final, right under that famous stand Grosso and Del Piero scored. But that evening there were fans from all over Germany in the sector. When Borussia Dortmund plays it’s a different story. Milan will notice on Wednesday evening. Because the environment, especially on Champions League nights, becomes fiery.

history

—

Those 70 years were not easy for Borussia Dortmund. The team was in the second division for a long time and the construction of the new facility was also intended to bring people back to the stadium. This is why the Gelbe Wand, as it is known today, did not yet exist until the end of the 1980s. The sector was often empty, cold, more gray (like the color of the concrete with which it is built) than yellow. In the 1990s, however, the Südtribüne suddenly filled up. And it increased the decibels. This, inevitably, also thanks to the club’s successes: in 1989 Dortmund won the national cup, winning their first title after 23 years of waiting. In 1995 he won the Bundesliga for the first time. Precisely in that period there was the idea of ​​making the Südtribüne a sector like the others. They wanted to add child seats, but the fans rebelled. “You don’t win games by sitting down.” The club changed plans and in 1998 increased the capacity of the Südtribüne, making it the corner with the largest capacity in Europe. On the other hand, at that moment Borussia had recently won the Champions Cup (in 1997, in the final against Juve) and felt on top of the world. The work to redo the Westfalenstadion was so expensive that the club suddenly found itself in financial difficulty. He risked failing. But the new look has made the stadium a tourist attraction, also increasing revenues. In 2009 the Times crowned Borussia’s facility the best in the world. With the arrival of Klopp, who led the team back to winning the championship (2011 and 2012) and even to the Champions League final (lost to Bayern in 2013), the Yellow Wall became even hotter, even more passionate, even more famous.

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

the crisis

—

With the pandemic, something actually changed for a long period. The facility, like the Südtribüne, struggled to fill well beyond the limits imposed by the health authorities. In October 2021, just 25,130 fans present in the second round of the German Cup against Ingolstadt caused controversy, considering that 67,028 could have entered. Before the pandemic it was difficult to find matches (even cups…) in which fewer than 80 thousand yellow and black fans were present. The reason was simple: the German ultras were reluctant to undergo the swab and therefore deserted the stadium. But now everything has returned and the wall is yellow again. In those 100 meters wide, 40 meters high which extend with a slope of 37 degrees, there are 24,454 fans at every match. More than in many stadiums in Europe.

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 12:54)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED