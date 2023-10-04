The Rossoneri need to get their first three points after the 0-0 draw against Newcastle, while the Germans lost to PSG

Danger of “yellow wall” for Milan. The Rossoneri are facing their first Champions League away match. Pioli will challenge Terzic’s Borussia Dortmund, who lost against PSG on the first matchday. Giroud and his teammates equalized against Newcastle. Appointment at Signal Iduna Park at 9pm. The referee will be the Polish Szymon Marciniak. Assistants Paweł Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Milan here

—

The misstep in the derby has already been forgotten. Milan won all their other league matches and drew 0-0 against Newcastle. In the last round he scored 2 goals against Lazio. Against Borussia Dortmund Reijnders will start as a midfield director. Adli out.

who dortmund

—

Terzi’s men are unbeaten in the league (4 wins, two draws). In the Champions League they lost against PSG. The goal tally says 12 goals in seven games, not counting the six rings scored in the first round of the German Cup against Schott Mainz. To prepare the team for Signal Iduna Park and the famous “yellow wall”, Pioli had his team train with choirs in the background.

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

where to see it

—

Borussia Dortmund-Milan will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. App also usable on game consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, as well as obviously on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast.

October 4 – 7.46am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED