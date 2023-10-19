THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – Borneo FC Samarinda coach, Pieter Huistra stated that midfielder Kei Hirose and captain Diego Michiels have the opportunity to be fielded.

Both players had previously been absent due to injuries. Their presence certainly adds to Borneo FC’s confidence in facing the League 1 schedule.

The closest match is week 16, the Borneo vs Persib duel will be held at Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, on Saturday (21/10/2023).

“So does Diego. These two players are expected to be ready to appear in the closest match,” said Pieter Huistra.

Also Read: Only 10 Minutes! Tips for Eliminating Blackheads with These Two Ingredients

Kei Hirose suffered an injury against Madura United. He also missed the match against Arema FC.

Meanwhile, Diego Michiels’ condition during the match against Arema FC was only on the bench and did not play.

“Kei has been handled by a physical trainer. He just needs to restore his agility and speed. When he gets the green light from the physical trainer, he can join team training,” said the Dutch tactician.

Meanwhile, it is still doubtful that Borneo FC striker Felipe Cadenazzo will join the team when they host Persib.

He is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in the 15th week.

Also Read: Get Rid of Black Spots and Dull Face! This natural ingredient can brighten the skin, is safe and simple to practice at home

Even though he had a hamstring injury, the player from Argentina suffered an injury that was not considered serious. However, it requires a recovery process that is not short.

“It is likely that he will need two to three weeks to recover. It is not a serious injury. However, the recovery process will not be short,” said Pieter Huistra.

Currently Borneo FC is at the top of the temporary League 1 standings with a collection of 31 points.

The Pesut Etam squad is determined to get full points in the last two matches of the first round, to strengthen its position at the top.