Denpasar Voice – The results of the 14th week of the BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 standings present nine matches starting from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1, 2023.

League 1 2023/2024 also closed with the Persib vs Persita match at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium (GBLA), Sunday (1/10/2023).

Quoting the @liga1match account, it is known that the top standings are currently occupied by Borneo FC Samarinda with 28 points.

The reason is that Borneo FC Samarinda managed to overtake Madura United FC, which now has 27 points.

Also read: League 2: Foster Children of Former Persija Jakarta Forced to Submit by Persela Lamongan

Apart from that, Persib Bandung and PSIS Semarang both got 24 points. Then, Rans Nusantara FC recorded 23 points

Meanwhile, Persebaya Surabaya managed to collect 22 points. Bali United FC and PS Barito Putera both achieved 21 points.

Persija Jakarta and Persis Solo both got 19 points. PSM Makassar, Persik Kediri, Dewa United FC and PSS Sleman each won 18 points.

Persita Tangerang, who is in number 15, also won 14 points. Arema FC also collected 13 points and Persikabo 1973 with 9 points

Furthermore, Bhayangkara FC is in last place in the 14th week of the Indonesian League 1 standings by collecting 6 points.

Also read: Excellent in First League 2 Match, Persela Supporters Ask Management to Fence These Players, Wary of Being Taken Over by League 1 Clubs

In addition, the results of the 2023/2024 BRI Liga 1 match week 14 are as follows:

Friday, September 29 2023

-Barito Putera Vs RANS Nusantara (1-1)

-Bali United vs Persikabo (2-0)

Saturday, September 30 2023

-PSIS Vs PSM (2-1)

-Dewa United vs Persebaya (1-1)

-Arema FC Vs PSS (2-1)

-Persik Vs Bhayangkara FC (2-0)

– Persis Solo Vs Persija (2-2)

Sunday, October 1, 2023

-Madura United FC vs Borneo FC Samarinda (1-2)

Persib Bandung vs Persita Tangerang (5-0). (Rizal/*)