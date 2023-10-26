It seems that the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Ufouria: The Saga 2 – Early 2024

This stylish roguelike action-platformer will maintain the metroidvania gameplay of the original while introducing an element of randomness to keep things fresh.

On the other hand, Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun will be released on November 1, 2023 for $14.99 / £13.49 / €14.99. Additionally, Born of Bread will be released on December 5, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. And Spirittea will launch on November 13, 2023 for $19.99.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

