New details about Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again series.

Confirmation that Jon Bernthal will reprise his iconic role as Frank Castle, known as the Punisher, in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series, Daredevil: Born Again, has fans excited. But now we have the first details of what they are preparing.

The mayor, the vigilante and the executioner.

According to CWGST, Daredevil: Born Again will take an interesting turn with what we’ve seen so far. Since Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’ Onofrio), also known as Kingpin, is now the mayor of New York. While Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is trying to leave his life as a vigilante and will focus on helping the city as a lawyer. But when corrupt cops start using the Punisher logo, Daredevil is back in action. It will be interesting to see how Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) takes this.

For now, what we don’t know is if they will explain more about the origins of these Marvel characters or if they will start the series fully established.

The series will have a great cast.

With the addition of new cast members such as Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James and Sandrine Holt, the Daredevil: Born Again series promises an exciting narrative based on the 1980s comic book series by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli. Although changes are expected in the adaptation, the confrontation between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk remains the central focus of the plot.

Disney+

Are you looking forward to seeing Daredevil: Born Again? Let’s hope that everything they are preparing reaches the height of the Netflix series that impacted Marvel fans. We will find out when it premieres on Disney Plus in 2024. We must also remember that they have prepared a parallel series such as ECHO that will also arrive next year.