After production problems, it is finally revealed who will take charge of Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios has finally landed the new creative team for Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again is in good hands

Kevin Feige was not happy with the result of the first episodes of the series Daredevil, so he decided to fire those involved in the project in order to hire more qualified people, as well as discard many of the scenes that had already been filmed. Now, it has been revealed who Marvel Studios has selected to take charge of the show.

The Hollywood Reporter was the medium that shared the news, confirming that Dario Scardapanewho worked in The Punisher of Netflix, will be the new showrunner. On the management side, Marvel will have Justin Benson y Aaron Moorheadwho worked in Moon Knight and are the main directors of the second season of Loki.

After the problems in production, it is good to know that Marvel wants to offer the best product with the series of Born Again. The studio hired the directors of two of the best shows on Disney+in addition to getting a person who was involved in the Marvel universe of Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again does not yet have a release date.