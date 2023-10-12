The directors and writers of Daredevil: Born Again change so that the Disney+ show is more similar to the character’s previous series

Marvel has fired the directors and writers of Daredevil: Born Again.

Kevin Feige seeks new creative team for Daredevil: Born Again

The information comes from The Hollywood Reporter, a medium that claims that the directors and writers of the Disney+ series were fired. What they had filmed was less than half of the 18-episode show, but that was enough for Kevin Feige realized that Born Again wasn’t working. Therefore, the head of Marvel Studios decided to fire the writers Chris Ord y Matt Cormanas well as the directors who had to take charge of the remaining episodes to be filmed.

The Hollywood Reporter’s report also shared some details about why Daredevil: Born Again will have a new creative team, and why they will scrap much of what was filmed. The information says that Ord and Corman were making a show that was more related to a legal procedural drama, and that could be a big problem for Marvel, since the tone was very far from the series of Netflix. Furthermore, the report states that Charlie Cox was not wearing the suit. Daredevil until the fourth episode, and that could make fans feel that Born Again is a boring project.

The media clarifies that Marvel will retain some scenes and episodes, but much of what was filmed would end up being discarded. Despite the problems in production, Ord and Corman remain executive producers. Apparently, the studio has big plans for the character of the Marvel Universesince the report mentions that the series will have two seasons.

Daredevil: Born Again It does not have a release date, but it is expected to arrive in early 2025.