Bad news for Daredevil: Born Again, one of the most anticipated series by Marvel fans.

Marvel Studios’ television landscape is undergoing a period of adjustment as the company adapts its strategy to the challenges and changes in the way it produces and presents content in the world of streaming. The reboot of the series Daredevil: Born Again is now suffering the consequences and will change the creative team as explained in THR.

Production on Daredevil: Born Again was halted amid the writers’ strike that hit the entertainment industry. Even though less than half of the planned 18 episodes were filmed, Marvel executives, including boss Kevin Feige, reviewed the existing footage and came to a clear conclusion: the show is an absolute disaster and doesn’t work.

Drastic measures.

As a result, in September, Marvel made the decision to fire head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as release directors for the remainder of the season, as part of a major creative reset. The company is now looking for new writers and directors for Daredevil: Born Again. So it is clear that the shadow of the Netflix series is very long and it will be difficult for them to reach that quality.

Disney Plus

The series stars Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who becomes the vigilante superhero of Hell’s Kitchen.

This reboot of Daredevil: Born Again adds to a series of challenges Marvel has faced in its television business. Since WandaVision’s debut in January 2021, Marvel has released more than 50 hours of television programming, creating a television production division from the ground up during the pandemic. However, the company eschewed the traditional television approach, producing no pilots and filming full seasons with a budget of more than $150 million.

The series are followed but there are many fans who don’t like them.

Despite their success in terms of viewership, Marvel series have faced mixed reviews and declining viewership in some cases. This has led to a change in the company’s strategy, which seeks to unite Marvel culture with traditional television.

Daredevil: Born Again

According to Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, television and animation, the goal is to tell stories that honor the source material of the comics while adapting to the particularities of the traditional television medium.

Daredevil: Born Again is a project with high expectations, as it is the first Marvel series to feature a hero who already had a successful series on Netflix. That version stood out for its action, violence and dark tone, which is why it was far from what the UCM had accustomed us to.

So now we will have to be attentive to all the news that comes out about Daredevil: Born Again. But it may not even premiere on Disney Plus in 2024 as planned. Although it is worth the wait to get the best product possible.