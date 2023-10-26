New details have been revealed for the next Daredevil series

A new report claims that multiple versions of White Tiger They will appear on Born Again.

Marvel Studios’ plans for Born Again

Recently, it was revealed that those involved in the series were fired and that they will throw away much of what was filmed, since Kevin Feige He was not satisfied with the result. After production problems came to light, new reports related to the project began to appear. Now, information has been shared about White Tiger’s presence on the show. Disney+.

The different versions of White Tiger

CanWeGetSomeToast claims that Marvel Studios’ plan was to introduce multiple versions of the character. Additionally, he mentions the three tigers that have appeared in the Marvel Universe comics: Hector Ayala, Angela Del Toro and Ava Ayala.

The insider also says that White Tiger came out early in the series. CanWeGetSomeToast thinks that as Marvel Studios will retain some of the scenes and episodes that were already filmed, they could still keep the story they had about White Tiger in the rewrites.

The Disney+ program of Marvel Cinematic Universe It still does not have a release date.