The upcoming Marvel Studios series starring Charlie Cox began its creative reboot by hiring an old acquaintance, the director of “The Punisher.”

You will remember that a few weeks ago Marvel Studios made the decision to go back with “Daredevil: Born Again.” The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that The studio decided to fire the entire team of writers working on this new version of the seriesensuring that the 4-chapter work that had been done so far was disposable. Marvel and Kevin Feige were not happy with the work that had been done and decided to restart the project from scratch.

A no less important fact is that when production was stopped due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, the series had not filmed even half of the series’ 18 episodes. Only some elements of those already filmed episodes will be used in which, raising controversy, Daredevil doesn’t come out in a suit until episode 4.

On this day, A new inclusion within the series team has just been made official. An old acquaintance joins the “Daredevil: Born Again” team to shape this reboot. This is Dario Scardapane, who knew how to be the screenwriter of “The Punisher” for Netflix and will now be in charge of the creative reboot of the series. He will be the one who will carry out the job of Showrunner. In addition, it was confirmed that both Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Directors within the “Loki” series) They will be in charge of directing some episodes of the series.

Let us remember that “Daredevil” is one of Marvel’s oldest creations. Back in 2013 led three successful seasons on the Netflix platform with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer turned superhero. The series, as well as its spin-off Punisher, was known for its gritty action and violence. Marvel decided that he wanted to return to the tone of that first series.

