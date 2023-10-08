New Daredevil: Born Again Reports Reveal Details About Margarita Levieva and Michael Gandolfini’s Characters

The Marvel Studios series starring Charlie CoxDaredevil: Born Again, already has an approximate release date.

Daredevil show delayed

Many projects in the entertainment industry have had to be delayed due to Hollywood strikes, and the series centered on Matt Murdock is another of the victims.

According to a United States copyright report filed by Marvel Studios, the approximate release date of Daredevil: Born Again is January 2025. By highlighting the word approximate, we can think that the exact release will depend on how things go with the actors’ strike. However, many believe that the situation with entertainment artists could be resolved this month, so the release date of Born Again should not be very different from the published one.

Rumores de Daredevil: Born Again

CanWeGetSomeToast shared information about the character of Margarita Levievathat is to say, Heather Glenn. The insider says the following: “Kingpin “He won’t react kindly when he finds out that his couples therapist is none other than the love of his archenemy, Matthew Murdock.” Clearly, she is referring to Levieva’s character.

On the other hand, the insider also mentions that Michael Gandolfini will give life to Daniel Blade in Born Again. This character would be Mayor Fisk’s communications director. CanWeGetSomeToast hints that Daniel Blade could be something more to Kingpin. Other rumors have commented that Gandolfini plays the villain’s son, so it would not be strange for him to be an unrecognized son.

Born Again was to reach Disney+ for spring next year. Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series will premiere in 2025.