Borderlands is a franchise that debuted in 2009, but in less than 15 years it has managed to become one of the most important in the industry thanks to Gearbox and Take-Two Interactive. After Borderlands 3, it was expected that there would be Borderlands 4 and apparently it shouldn’t take that long before it is revealed.

This is believed to be the case thanks to the new clue around the new franchise project shared by Nicolas Rudowski, a developer who, through his LinkedIn page, indicates that he was involved in the project from November 2021 to April 2023.

How many years has Borderlands 4 been in development?

In other words, the development of Borderlands 4 would date back to at least 2021, although it could well have started production much earlier, since Rudowski does not specify whether he started the project from the beginning or joined Gearbox when it was already somewhat advanced.

To put it in context, we remind you that Borderlands 3 was announced in 2015 and in 2017 it began its formal development in Unreal Engine 4 for release in 2019. That said, in case Borderlands 4 has started its development in 2021, at least the announcement should be close and the game will probably be ready in 2025.

Borderlands 4 would take at least 2 years of development

Precisely in 2021, clues emerged suggesting that Gearbox was already working on the next main installment of the series, as it was the company’s CEO, Randy Pitchford, who invited fans to join the project without making explicit reference to Borderlands. 4.

Despite all of the above, neither Gearbox Entertainment nor Take-Two Interactive have revealed or alluded to Borderlands 4.

