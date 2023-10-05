After numerous rumors, now we have more news for fans of Borderlands. Borderlands 3 has finally been announced for Nintendo Switch and now the download size has been confirmed!

You already know that it will be released for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023 for $59.99 in digital and physical formats. It has now been confirmed that the size of Its base digital download is 6,7 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format.

However, it has been confirmed that the physical edition Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for Switch requires an additional download, according to the information on the back of the box. Players will need at least 62 GB of space to play, which exceeds the storage capacity of standard and OLED Switch consoles. As we told you, the digital version on the eShop mentions 6.7 GB, which causes confusion as to whether there is a printing error in the physical version or a significant download after the initial installation. We will be attentive to more details.

Meanwhile, here you can see the 62 GB:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

In this installment, we can put ourselves in the shoes of one of the 4 incredible camera finders, each with its own powers, play style, skill tree and hundreds of customization options. Each Vault Hunter can wreak havoc alone, but together they are unstoppable. This Ultimate Edition includes:

Juego base

“Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot”

“Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock”

“Bounty of Blood”

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

“Designer’s Cut”

“Director’s Cut”

Más de 30 objetos cosméticos

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of the franchise, including details of its film.

Fuente.