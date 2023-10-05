After knowing numerous rumors, now we have more news for fans of Borderlands. Borderlands 3 has finally been announced for Nintendo Switch and has now been shown running on the console!

You already know that it will be released for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023 for $59.99 in digital and physical formats. It has now been confirmed that the size of Its base digital download is 6,7 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format. However, it has been confirmed that the physical edition Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for Switch requires an additional download.

Now we bring you a comparison with the PS5 version and a gameplayafter the trailer that arrived this morning.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

We remind you that, in this installment, we can put ourselves in the shoes of one of the 4 incredible camera finders, each with its own powers, play style, skill tree and hundreds of customization options. Each Vault Hunter can wreak havoc alone, but together they are unstoppable. This Ultimate Edition includes:

Juego base

“Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot”

“Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock”

“Bounty of Blood”

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

“Designer’s Cut”

“Director’s Cut”

Más de 30 objetos cosméticos

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of the franchise, including details of its film.

