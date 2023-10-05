The game that occupies the most on a Nintendo Switch has been born, Borderlands 3 arrives on October 6, 2023 on the console and practically needs all the OLED space.

Borderlands 3 is played on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5, but the Ultimate Edition will soon arrive on Nintendo Switch and with it what weighs on the hybrid. But be careful, because it has a size so big that it almost doesn’t fit on the OLED.

The surprise first appeared on Reddit, when one of the users said that the official Nintendo page It put a weight of 6.7 GB on the console; although this is not always the actual weight.

In fact, if we go down to the bottom of the page, we read the following: “Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition requires a download of at least 11.57 GB and up to 26.59 GB with free added content, a microSD is required.”

That leaves us with a total file weight of around 39 GB, much more than the 6.7 GB already mentioned. But as some users already anticipated, that weight would be an advance because Borderlands 2 weighed 21 GB.

“I’m sure the 6.7 GB is the total that comes on the cartridge, while the 39 GB download required is the rest of the game,” comments another.

But the surprise comes with another thread started on the same social network and which can be seen just below these lines, because some already describe it as “crazy” enough to be a nintendo switch game.

Far and reddit

Although This information comes from the game’s own cover and is not what Nintendo reflects on its website.because apparently Borderlands 3 physically requires a 62 GB download to run on the console.

The image comes from an eBay auction and talks about the other thread on Reddit mentioned here, where they talk about the 6.7 GB and how the eShop mentions an additional download of up to almost 27 GB to have the rest.

“I’m not happy to read the 62 GB download for a physical game, but I think it’s something more realistic for Borderlands 3,” mentions the creator of this topic.

The Zelda and Pokémon OLED console almost came out of its logo

If we zoom in a little on the buy-sell page, we will see that the exact phrase is: “The game requires a download of at least 62 GB, a microSD card is recommended.”

Therefore, your size may vary a little and be slightly smaller. Although it is not ruled out that it will occupy even more and not even the Joy Con give of themselves.

“Borderlands 3 takes a good 5 minutes to load from the opening screen on my PS4 Pro, it still hasn’t been optimized since its release. I can’t even imagine how long it will take on the Switch,” comments another user.

Some already think that this has to be the Heaviest game on Nintendo Switch to date and it might be good to know how to get extra space without deleting any games or slowing down the console.

But it is clear that Borderlands 3 for Nintendo Switch aspires to be the most occupied game in the entire catalog y It almost doesn’t even fit in the OLED version.