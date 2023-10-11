The craziness of BOOM Studios, from merging Kurt Russell’s filmography to different forays into the Planet of the Apes with Kong or the craziest Donny Cates crossover

When we think of epic crossovers, comics industry giants like Marvel and DC often come to mind. However, BOOM Studios has proven to be a dominant force in the independent comic worldgiving us some of the most unusual and exciting collaborations we could hope for.

When Kurt Russell finds himself

Let’s go back a little, to the golden days of ’80s cinema. Here, two of Kurt Russell’s most iconic characters, Jack Burton from Little China Heist and Snake Plissken from Escape From New York, meet in one comic book packed with action and adventure. Orchestrated by Greg Pak and Daniel Bayliss, this crossover offers uneasy alliances and a world that needs savingin the purest John Carpenter style.

The power and legacy of the rings

Another show worth mentioning is Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern, a comic that pits the Ring Warriors and the ruling apes against each other. The fight centers on the universal ring, an artifact that defies understanding and upsets the balance of power. This story manages to add depth to both the Green Lantern and Planet of the Apes lore.and is backed by the brilliant minds of Robbie Thompson and Barnaby Bagenda.

Star Trek to the Planet of the Apes: An Unthinkable Alliance

Scott Tripton, David Tripton and Rachael Stott give us an interstellar collaboration in which the crew of the Enterprise comes face to face with George Taylor. Their goal: to overthrow the apes who rule an alternate Earth. This crossover pits the Star Federation and the apes in a fight that tests the most fundamental principles of Kirk and his team.

The king of the monsters against the defenders of the planet

You may be familiar with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their constant fight against giant monsters. Now imagine that they must face Godzilla, the undisputed king of the Kaiju. In this narrative, Rita Repulsa takes a journey to a universe without Power Rangers, only to find herself in a world populated by monsters like Godzilla. The result is a kaiju action festival that you won’t be able to put down.. Another great Power Rangers crossover was with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but it is a much better known crossover.

The adventure of a life

And speaking of adventure, it’s hard to miss “Tarzan On The Planet Of The Apes.” This comic amalgamates the overflowing imagination of Edgar Rice Burroughs and the dystopian future of the Planet of the Apes. The result? An epic that ranges from the fight against slavery to adventures in the center of the Earth, all under the watchful eye of Tim Seeley and David Walker. The apes also got to meet another great ape character, with a crossover with King Kong.

Crossovers for young and old

It’s not all epic battles and fights for survival. BOOM! Studios also has something for the youngest and lovers of YA narrative. “Lumberjanes/Gotham Academy” by Chynna Clugston-Flores and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, for example, mixes Scooby-Doo-style mystery with a youth entertainment approach.

From the surreal to fan service!

Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw’s Crossover saga is a melting pot of characters from publishers like Image, Dark Horse and, of course, Boom Studios. Here the borders between fiction and reality are blurred, allowing entities like Spawn and Black Hammer to enter our world. Although Crossover It doesn’t dive deeply into the interactions between these heroes and reality, it does offer moments of fan service that are unmissable.

BOOM! Studios has lived up to its reputation, orchestrating crossovers that range from the deliriously entertaining to the emotionally profound. With so many universes colliding, the publisher has cemented its place in the industry, giving fans stories they never thought they’d read.