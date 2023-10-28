Gambling on unauthorized platforms is growing: the Customs Agency has already blocked access to 9,828 online sites. And even the mafias have a “monopoly”

Alessio D’Urso and Marco Guidi

27 October – MILAN

s orders, black market, the risk of becoming “prey” to criminal organizations. To understand which “tunnel” Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali ended up in, it would be enough to limit ourselves to a number: 25. Like the billions of euros of turnover fueled in our country by illegal gambling in a year: a figure higher than the value of the Maneuver finance just launched by the government.