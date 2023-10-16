This week at Bonhams auction, a Gilera Saturno 500 Biappello will be auctioned, with just over 1000 km, but also other interesting motorbikes, including a Yamaha YZF-R7…km 0!

October 16, 2023

At the auctions of Bonhams you can dream but you can also buy a “youthful” dream without investing extraordinary sums.

An example of this is Gilera Saturno up for auction these days (you can find it here), at the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show.

The motorbike, of 1988has no documents as it has never been registered, and belongs to what was at the time an importer of the brand in England.

With only 1,286 km travelled, the motorbike is in excellent condition, but the fact that the engine has been stopped for many years without liquids and lubricants suggests a thorough check of the mechanics before this Gilera can once again make its roar heard. its 492 cc twin-cam water-cooled engine (hence the name Saturno Biarancio).

If restored to its former glory the single-cylinder engine will return to providing 45 cv and to push the Saturn to a top speed of 180 km/h.

This Gilera had been commissioned by the Japanese importer, who had asked for a model that recalled it Gilera style from the 50s.

Also supplied with the motorbike are two complete sets of keys, the original use and maintenance manual and promotional material, as well as a complete set of original workshop manuals bound in English and a photocopied version of that manual which includes a preface and comments from the UK Gilera Club.

His chassis number – “100004” – is visible on the motorcycle’s headstock and the motorcycle is supplied with a complete kit of original tools in a case with the Gilera emblem.

It is estimated that this Saturn will be able to be sold between 6,000 and 7,000 pounds.

At the auction you will also be able to find a 2003 Ducati GP3 MotoGP ex Troy Bayliss, the Kawasaki KR250 winner of the 1979 and 1980 250cc World Championship of Kork Ballington (sold by Ballington himself), a 123.5 MV Agusta Single-tree GP cc of 1953.

There will also be a splendid one Yamaha YZF-R7 whose estimate is between 35,000 and 40,000 pounds.

With sun two miles traveled, the bike spent most of its life sitting in a garage. The short-stroke engine with its forged aluminum pistons, titanium connecting rods and valves will require a thorough inspection, but it will certainly be worth it!

With sun two miles traveledthe bike spent most of its life sitting in a garage.

The short-stroke engine with its forged aluminum pistons, titanium connecting rods and valves will require a thorough inspection, but it will certainly be worth it!

That’s Bonhams

Yamaha R7 Yamaha YZF R7 Yamaha YZF R7 Asta Bonhams